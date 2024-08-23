Home>>
Chinese commerce ministry hears opinions on raising tariffs on large-engine vehicles
(Xinhua) 13:04, August 23, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The finance department of the Ministry of Commerce on Friday convened a meeting to hear opinions and suggestions from industry and academic experts on increasing tariffs on the import of fuel-powered cars with large-displacement engines.
Representatives from relevant industry organizations, research institutions and automotive companies attended the meeting.
