Chinese commerce ministry hears opinions on raising tariffs on large-engine vehicles

Xinhua) 13:04, August 23, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The finance department of the Ministry of Commerce on Friday convened a meeting to hear opinions and suggestions from industry and academic experts on increasing tariffs on the import of fuel-powered cars with large-displacement engines.

Representatives from relevant industry organizations, research institutions and automotive companies attended the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)