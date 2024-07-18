31st GAIKINDO Indonesia Int'l Auto Show 2024 opens in Tangerang

Visitors look at vehicles displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand GWM at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, July 18, 2024. The 31st GIIAS opened at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang on Thursday. Dozens of international automobile brands appeared at the auto show which will last until July 28. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Visitors look at vehicles displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand NETA at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, July 18, 2024. The 31st GIIAS opened at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang on Thursday. Dozens of international automobile brands appeared at the auto show which will last until July 28. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Visitors look at vehicles displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand WULING at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, July 18, 2024. The 31st GIIAS opened at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang on Thursday. Dozens of international automobile brands appeared at the auto show which will last until July 28. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows the booth of VOLVO at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia. The 31st GIIAS opened at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang on Thursday. Dozens of international automobile brands appeared at the auto show which will last until July 28. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

People visit the booth of Chinese auto brand CHERY at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, July 18, 2024. The 31st GIIAS opened at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang on Thursday. Dozens of international automobile brands appeared at the auto show which will last until July 28. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Visitors look at vehicles displayed at the booth of Chinese auto brand BYD at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024 in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, July 18, 2024. The 31st GIIAS opened at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang on Thursday. Dozens of international automobile brands appeared at the auto show which will last until July 28. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

