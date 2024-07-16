Chinese automaker FAW sees 9 millionth Jiefang truck roll off line

July 16

CHANGCHUN, July 16 (Xinhua) -- FAW Jiefang, a truck subsidiary of China's leading automaker FAW Group, saw its 9 millionth vehicle roll off the production line on Tuesday, bringing the group's total vehicle output to 60 million.

FAW Jiefang produced 143,300 trucks in the first half of this year, up 4.11 percent year on year, and sales went up 15.4 percent to 151,800 during the same period.

Committed to strengthening its core technologies, FAW Jiefang will continue to improve innovation and its services, said Qiu Xiandong, chairman of the company.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in northeast China's Jilin Province, the state-owned FAW Group is known as the bedrock of China's auto industry. The first Jiefang truck rolled off assembly line in 1956.

