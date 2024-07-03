28 millionth car rolls off FAW-Volkswagen production line

CHANGCHUN, July 3 (Xinhua) -- FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd., a passenger car joint venture between China FAW Group Co., Ltd. and Volkswagen AG, announced that it has produced 28 million vehicles as of Wednesday.

The milestone 28 millionth vehicle was a new version of the Magotan model, manufactured at the company's production base in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.

Over the past three decades, FAW-Volkswagen has expanded from a single brand with one model to three brands offering over 30 fuel and new energy vehicle models, according to the company. It has created nearly 500,000 jobs in the process.

Pan Zhanfu, the company's president, said the company has made significant breakthroughs in new energy product development, digital transformation and business model innovation.

Founded in 1991, FAW-Volkswagen has grown into one of the best-selling passenger vehicle manufacturers in the world's largest auto market. The carmaker currently has production bases in five Chinese cities -- Changchun, Foshan, Chengdu, Qingdao and Tianjin.

