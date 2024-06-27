Chinese firm introduces new cars into Ghanaian market, planning local assembly

Xinhua) 11:04, June 27, 2024

ACCRA, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Zonda Ghana Limited, in partnership with China's Great Wall Motor (GWM), introduced two new vehicle models to the Ghanaian market -- the GWM Tank 300 SUV and the P-series pickup at an event held in the country's capital of Accra Tuesday.

Michael Okyere Baafi, deputy minister of trade and industry, praised Zonda and its partners for transforming the vehicle supply landscape in Ghana through the local assembly of both heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles. "These two remarkable vehicles symbolize not just innovation and engineering excellence but also the spirit of adventure and progress," Baafi said.

These initiatives, along with the government's incentives for local vehicle assembly, will help lower the prices of high-quality vehicles in Ghana, Baafi added.

Yang Yang, managing director of Zonda, said that the introduction of the two new models underscores the company's commitment to providing Ghanaians with top-notch innovation, quality and customer satisfaction, noting that Zonda will begin assembling the pickup trucks in Ghana by August.

"This assembly plant represents a significant investment in the future of the Ghanaian automotive industry. It will not only enhance our production capabilities but also create numerous job opportunities and contribute to the local economy," he said.

