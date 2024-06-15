China's auto sales up 8.3 pct in Jan-May

Xinhua) 09:46, June 15, 2024

Visitors are seen at the exhibition area of Chinese NEV manufacturer BYD during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales rose by 8.3 percent year on year to nearly 11.5 million units in the first five months of 2024, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Friday.

In May alone, auto sales reached approximately 2.42 million units, up 1.5 percent year on year, the data revealed.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)