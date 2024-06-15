Home>>
China's auto sales up 8.3 pct in Jan-May
(Xinhua) 09:46, June 15, 2024
Visitors are seen at the exhibition area of Chinese NEV manufacturer BYD during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales rose by 8.3 percent year on year to nearly 11.5 million units in the first five months of 2024, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Friday.
In May alone, auto sales reached approximately 2.42 million units, up 1.5 percent year on year, the data revealed.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's passenger car sales grow in first five months
- Dongfeng Motor leads way as China's manufacturing sector goes digital
- Mushrooming industries in SW China help disposal of end-of-life vehicles
- China's auto sales up 8.3 pct in Jan-May
- German auto experts urge cooperation with China to tackle industry challenges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.