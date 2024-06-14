Home>>
China's auto sales up 8.3 pct in Jan-May
16:23, June 14, 2024
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales rose by 8.3 percent year on year to nearly 11.5 million units in the first five months of 2024, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Friday.
In May alone, auto sales reached approximately 2.42 million units, up 1.5 percent year on year, the data revealed.
