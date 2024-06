In pics: 25th China Kunming Int'l Automobile Expo

Xinhua) 10:12, June 28, 2024

People visit the 25th China Kunming International Automobile Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 27, 2024. The five-day event kicked off at Dianchi International Exhibition Center in Kunming on Thursday, attracting about 100 domestic and international car manufacturers. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A staff member (R) introduces a car to a visitor at the 25th China Kunming International Automobile Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 27, 2024. The five-day event kicked off at Dianchi International Exhibition Center in Kunming on Thursday, attracting about 100 domestic and international car manufacturers. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An internet influencer introduces a vehicle via livestreaming at the 25th China Kunming International Automobile Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 27, 2024. The five-day event kicked off at Dianchi International Exhibition Center in Kunming on Thursday, attracting about 100 domestic and international car manufacturers. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

