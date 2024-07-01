Feature: Slovenian automaker revives through green transition under Chinese ownership

Xinhua) 10:48, July 01, 2024

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows an external view of TAM in Maribor, Slovenia. TAM, a leading bus and commercial vehicle producer in Slovenia, is experiencing a significant revival after its acquisition by China. From bankruptcy following years of decline, the company is once again thriving on the European market. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

MARIBOR, Slovenia, June 29 (Xinhua) -- TAM, a leading bus and commercial vehicle producer in Slovenia, is experiencing a significant revival after its acquisition by China. From bankruptcy following years of decline, the company is once again thriving on the European market.

In Slovenia's second largest city, Maribor, a fleet of huge trailers on Friday carried TAM's latest range of productions from the company's manufacturing facility to European customers.

Its latest products are almost unrecognizable from the first petrol-powered vehicles that rolled off the line at the company's inception nearly 80 years ago. Following the company's acquisition by a Chinese firm, TAM now plays an important role in the European electric bus production.

One of the company's latest clients is Paris Charles de Gaulle international airport. The 24 buses ordered by the French company from TAM will be put into service during the Olympic Games that begin on July 26 in order to ensure efficient airport operations during the Olympics and support the transportation needs of athletes and associated personnel.

"Getting the order for the Olympic Games is of great significance for us. It reflects TAM's influence throughout the region and plays a positive role in our future expansion on international markets," Ma Fuxiong, CEO of TAM Europe, told Xinhua in an interview recently

TAM was established in 1947 and became well-known as a producer and exporter of trucks, trailers and military vehicles in the former Yugoslavia, and also provided parts for aircraft. It is an important part of the economy of Maribor, employing more than 8,000 people at its peak, equivalent to one-tenth of the city's total population.

However, after Slovenia's independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, TAM faced major challenges from market changes and economic downturn. After multiple rounds of restructuring, it was finally declared bankruptcy in 2011.

"I was really stressful at that time, and also sad because of this big brand almost shut down," said Gorazd Bubic, head of production, PS, and technology at TAM-Europe. A 30-year veteran of the company, he said he still remembers how he felt when the company was on the verge of bankruptcy more than 10 years ago.

"But later the Chinese company took over TAM, and I was really satisfied to see that TAM brand will go further, and the TAM brand has a bright future right now," he added. In 2011, TAM was taken over by the Chinese company which retained the company's original Logo, resuming production in 2013.

Local employees are regularly dispatched to Chinese factories to learn new technologies, while Chinese technicians frequently visit the Slovenian factories to provide on-site guidance and support. Bubic, who has undergone training in China multiple times, expressed his admiration for the Chinese people, describing them as "really nice and pleasant, with a lot of respect."

From an assembly line team leader to head of the production technology department, Bubic believes that in addition to "language, culture and cooperation with Chinese colleagues", his professional skills have "improved a lot" and he is very happy with his growth experience in TAM (Europe).

The partnership has brought about new technological advancements for the Slovenian-based company. Bubic said that in the past, the company manufactured internal combustion engine buses, but now focuses on green solutions such as electric buses and hydrogen fuel buses.

"The overall energy trend in Europe is the transition from European 5 standard to European 6. From this year, the bus standards in European airports have all been upgraded to European 6," said Ma, adding that they have "upgraded in terms of environmental protection," which was important in getting the order from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport."

TAM successfully cooperates with more than 100 international airports, and operates a high-quality after-sales service of more than 40 maintenance centers established across the EU.

After the takeover, TAM is committed to deepening local user needs, upgrading local industrial chain, and strengthening local operations. Customized services have always been the characteristics of TAM (Europe).

"In the field of new energy, the European supply chain has shortcomings," Ma said, adding that the company is capable of providing technical support to its local auto part suppliers and assists them in producing parts that meet its standards.

Bubic believes that the current achievements have exceeded expectations and has high expectations for the future. "Right now we have a lot of orders. The brand is more and more recognizable," Bubic said.

A TAM worker works on the production line of electric buses for the needs of the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Maribor, Slovenia, on June 14, 2024. TAM, a leading bus and commercial vehicle producer in Slovenia, is experiencing a significant revival after its acquisition by China. From bankruptcy following years of decline, the company is once again thriving on the European market. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A TAM worker works on the production line of electric buses for the needs of the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Maribor, Slovenia, on June 14, 2024. TAM, a leading bus and commercial vehicle producer in Slovenia, is experiencing a significant revival after its acquisition by China. From bankruptcy following years of decline, the company is once again thriving on the European market. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

TAM's production line of electric buses for the needs of the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is pictured in Maribor, Slovenia, on June 14, 2024. TAM, a leading bus and commercial vehicle producer in Slovenia, is experiencing a significant revival after its acquisition by China. From bankruptcy following years of decline, the company is once again thriving on the European market. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

TAM's production line of electric buses for the needs of the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is pictured in Maribor, Slovenia, on June 14, 2024. TAM, a leading bus and commercial vehicle producer in Slovenia, is experiencing a significant revival after its acquisition by China. From bankruptcy following years of decline, the company is once again thriving on the European market. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

TAM workers work on the production line of electric buses for the needs of the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Maribor, Slovenia, on June 14, 2024. TAM, a leading bus and commercial vehicle producer in Slovenia, is experiencing a significant revival after its acquisition by China. From bankruptcy following years of decline, the company is once again thriving on the European market. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

TAM workers work on the production line of electric buses for the needs of the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Maribor, Slovenia, on June 14, 2024. TAM, a leading bus and commercial vehicle producer in Slovenia, is experiencing a significant revival after its acquisition by China. From bankruptcy following years of decline, the company is once again thriving on the European market. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)