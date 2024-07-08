Customers visit store of Chinese automotive brand Neta in Kenya
Customers visit a store of Chinese automotive brand Neta in Nairobi, Kenya, July 5, 2024. Chinese automotive brand Neta announced its entry into the Kenyan market on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Customers prepare for a test drive at a store of Chinese automotive brand Neta in Nairobi, Kenya, July 5, 2024. Chinese automotive brand Neta announced its entry into the Kenyan market on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A customer looks at a car at a store of Chinese automotive brand Neta in Nairobi, Kenya, July 5, 2024. Chinese automotive brand Neta announced its entry into the Kenyan market on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A customer sits in a car at a store of Chinese automotive brand Neta in Nairobi, Kenya, July 5, 2024. Chinese automotive brand Neta announced its entry into the Kenyan market on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Photos
Related Stories
- 28 millionth car rolls off FAW-Volkswagen production line
- Chinese car model tops car sales in Israel in H1
- Feature: Slovenian automaker revives through green transition under Chinese ownership
- In pics: 25th China Kunming Int'l Automobile Expo
- Chinese firm introduces new cars into Ghanaian market, planning local assembly
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.