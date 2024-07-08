Customers visit store of Chinese automotive brand Neta in Kenya

Xinhua) 08:47, July 08, 2024

Customers visit a store of Chinese automotive brand Neta in Nairobi, Kenya, July 5, 2024. Chinese automotive brand Neta announced its entry into the Kenyan market on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Customers prepare for a test drive at a store of Chinese automotive brand Neta in Nairobi, Kenya, July 5, 2024. Chinese automotive brand Neta announced its entry into the Kenyan market on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A customer looks at a car at a store of Chinese automotive brand Neta in Nairobi, Kenya, July 5, 2024. Chinese automotive brand Neta announced its entry into the Kenyan market on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A customer sits in a car at a store of Chinese automotive brand Neta in Nairobi, Kenya, July 5, 2024. Chinese automotive brand Neta announced its entry into the Kenyan market on June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)