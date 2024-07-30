Off-road vehicles from S China’s Guangxi build rising global presence

People's Daily Online) 13:33, July 30, 2024

Photo shows sightseeing buses at a production workshop of Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd., located in Liuzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The sightseeing buses will operate at the Qinghai Lake scenic area in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

In the Qinghai Lake National Nature Reserve, located in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, blue sightseeing buses can be seen transporting tourists between several scenic spots, guiding them on their journey to enjoy the scenery of northwest China.

These sightseeing buses are manufactured by Guangxi Automotive Group’s Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd., located in Liuzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

They can be powered by either lithium batteries or fuel, and are able to handle different road conditions with ease, including steep slopes and long distances.

In recent years, the company’s sightseeing buses, patrol cars, golf carts, and other off-road vehicles have gained widespread recognition in the market. They are now widely used in a variety of ways, including tourism, leisure sports, logistics transportation and more.

At the off-road vehicle production workshop of Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd., workers were assembling sightseeing buses as per the specified order requirements.

Workers carry out order-based production of sightseeing buses at the off-road vehicle production workshop of Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd., located in Liuzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

“The production of sightseeing vehicles emphasizes customization and modification capabilities to meet different needs,” said He Liangxing, manager of the off-road vehicle division. “For example, the sightseeing vehicles for Qinghai Lake need to focus on wind proofing and warmth retention, while the West Lake scenic area requires a retro design for the exterior, and some may add cargo transport functions.” Since 2002, the company’s sightseeing vehicles have accumulated more than 1,000 different assembly designs.

The company’s sightseeing buses are widely used at national 5A-level tourist attractions, accounting for over 50 percent of the total transportation vehicles used. Additionally, these buses have also been used in various national-level events.

Workers inspect the quality of sightseeing buses at the off-road vehicle production workshop of Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd., located in Liuzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

For instance, during the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, nearly 100 sightseeing buses produced by the company were deployed to provide round-the-clock shuttle services, completing over 630,000 trips.

Now, exports have become a new direction for Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.’s off-road vehicles. In early July, 125 off-road sightseeing vehicles arrived in Egypt, ready to traverse sandy terrain.

Photo shows an off-road vehicle production line at Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd., located in Liuzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

“Since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, we have continued to increase our efforts in overseas markets, seeking growth through openness,” said Chen Hui, director of the Party Committee Office and administrative director of Guangxi Automotive Group.

As of now, the company’s off-road vehicles have been exported to Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Americas, and other regions. Data shows that from January to June 2024, the company’s international sales revenue increased by 101 percent year-on-year.

