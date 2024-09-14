Turin auto show sees growing focus on Chinese brands

Xinhua) 10:35, September 14, 2024

TURIN, Italy, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Turin Auto Show kicked off Friday in the northern Italian city of Turin with growing attention paid to Chinese carmakers.

"We are happy to see Chinese brands here," said Andrea Levy, president of Turin Auto Show.

He told Xinhua that the exhibited Chinese vehicles not only highlight advanced technology but also high-quality standards, which are key to appealing to Italian consumers.

"We are going to invite more brands to the show in the future," Levy added.

The three-day event is being hosted in commercial avenues and squares across the city centre. Many Chinese carmakers, including Dongfeng, Voyah, BYD and Chery, are showcasing their latest products to the crowds of visitors.

BYD's Yangwang model, with its eye-catching sports car design, was a particular crowd-puller, as onlookers gathered to take photos.

Dongfeng and Voyah unveiled their latest models for the first time in overseas markets, drawing many attendees to their respective stands to learn more. Chery introduced two new models specifically for the Italian market, and a Sino-Italian collaboration on an autonomous minibus garnered significant attention.

Bruno Mafrici, CEO of Italian importer Carmobility who cooperates with Chinese automakers, said that Sino-Italian collaboration can develop more new products.

The Turin Auto Show, returning after five years of suspension since 2019, is open to the public for free. With over 40 exhibitors participating, organizers anticipate more than 500,000 visitors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)