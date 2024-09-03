Chinese automaker BYD leads Israel's electric car sales in Jan.- Aug.

Xinhua) 10:34, September 03, 2024

JERUSALEM, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese auto giant BYD has sold the highest number of electric cars in Israel from January to August, totaling 12,890 units, according to figures released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Monday.

BYD's top sellers in Israel during this period were the Atto 3 crossover, Dolphin hatchback, and Seal fastback sedan.

Meanwhile, BYD ranked fifth in overall vehicle sales in Israel, which includes both gasoline and electric cars.

In the Israeli electric car market, BYD was followed by MG Motor, which sold 5,784 units, and American carmaker Tesla, which sold 4,549 cars.

In the first eight months of the year, Chinese brands accounted for 68.3 percent of Israel's electric car sales, totaling 33,753 units.

With 44,683 units sold, Chinese brands also topped the overall car sales list in Israel. South Korea ranked second with 34,825 units sold, while Japan came in third with 32,235 units.

