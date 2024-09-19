We Are China

A look at assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan

Xinhua) 13:16, September 19, 2024

A worker installs the cables to a vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Workers work at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A worker works at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A worker checks the quality of a new vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A worker checks the paint of a new vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Workers install the rear lights to a vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

A worker installs the dashboard to a vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A worker carries motors of electric vehicles at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A worker checks the paint of a new vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A worker checks the quality of a new vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

A worker checks the paint of a new vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

A worker works at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Workers transport motors for electric vehicles at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Workers check the function of doors at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A worker installs curtain airbags to a vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A worker installs the side mirror cover to a vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

A worker installs airbag to a vehicle at an assembly line of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)