Chinese automaker GAC Aion unveils high-end electric SUV in Thailand

Xinhua) 11:07, September 20, 2024

BANGKOK, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker GAC Aion, a subsidiary of GAC Group, officially unveiled the HYPTEC HT, a high-end electric SUV in Thailand on Thursday, aiming to set new benchmarks in the luxury electric vehicle (EV) market.

The HYPTEC is rebranded from the Chinese carmaker's premium EV brand Hyper, following its successful debut at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show. With two models to be offered, the HYPTEC HT integrates environmentally conscious design and smart technology.

Ma Haiyang, managing director of Aion Automobile Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Aion Automobile Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd., noted that the HYPTEC HT opens the door to a new world for all users with its outstanding features.

"We are working with GAC Energy, with a target to build 25 charging stations this year, and 200 stations in 100 cities across Thailand by 2027," Ma added.

GAC Aion officially launched its Thailand strategy in June 2023 and its first product was launched in September 2023. The Chinese carmaker opened its first EV factory in Thailand in July 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)