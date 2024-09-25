Bavarian deputy leader opposes punitive tariffs on China's EV sector

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hubert Aiwanger, deputy minister president of the German state of Bavaria, has recently told Xinhua that he does not wish to see the European Union (EU) impose punitive tariffs on China in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

"We need to cooperate more fairly and on an equal footing," Aiwanger, also Bavaria's minister of economic affairs, said in an interview with Xinhua.

Aiwanger said he looks forward to more Chinese cars being imported to Europe, as well as German car companies continuing to have smooth market access in China.

Noting that China is a leading economy, Aiwanger said China and Germany share huge potential for cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence and hydrogen energy.

Aiwanger told Xinhua that he would be visiting China soon, and he is interested in having discussions with the Chinese side regarding cooperation in high-tech areas.

"We can further strengthen economic cooperation and continue cooperation on the basis of trust," he said.

Highlighting China's role as Bavaria's important trade partner, Aiwanger said he hopes to further deepen economic ties and see an increase in both Chinese direct investment in Bavaria and Bavarian direct investment in China.

