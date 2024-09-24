Home>>
Test driving innovation: a Chinese electric SUV experience
(People's Daily App) 15:12, September 24, 2024
How does this electric SUV handle and what's the acceleration like? We headed to NIO's state-of-the-art mega factory in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province ‒ one of the world's most advanced electric vehicle production sites ‒ to get behind the wheel and experience driving their iconic electric SUV firsthand.
