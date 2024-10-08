Interview: EU should seek cooperation, not tariffs, on Chinese EVs, expert says

Xinhua) 09:28, October 08, 2024

ZAGREB, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) should seek cooperation with China instead of imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), Mladen Plese, a Croatian expert on China and Asia, said in an interview with Xinhua on Monday.

"Cooperation with China is not only the best solution but also the only viable one, and the EU will continue to stagnate if it does not seek cooperation," Plese said. He emphasized that through collaboration and knowledge exchange with China, Europe can develop more technologically advanced EVs.

High tariffs on Chinese EVs will not benefit the European EV industry, Plese warned, adding that European consumers will be "harmed most."

"The EU decision is harmful, above all, for Europe," Plese said.

The European Commission announced Friday that it passed a vote to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese battery electric vehicles, sparking criticism from several European countries and auto industries who warn the move could boomerang against EU competitiveness.

Plese, former editor-in-chief of Croatia's mainstream daily newspaper Jutarnji List, said the tariffs will not be able to slow down the development of Chinese EVs.

Plese described the EU's decision as "political" and criticized it for disregarding the interests of the European industry and economy. He pointed out that leaders of several major European automakers, including BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen, have called for a negotiated solution.

"These are the people who lead the automotive industry in Germany and Europe. The EU should listen to them, as the policy of imposing the tariffs will ultimately backfire on Europe," Plese warned.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)