China, EU yet to reach mutually acceptable solution on EV anti-subsidy case: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:41, October 14, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) have yet to reach a mutually acceptable solution on the EU's anti-subsidy case involving Chinese electric vehicles (EV), despite important progress in certain areas, China's commerce ministry said Saturday.

China has formally invited the EU to send over a technical team to carry on the next phase of face-to-face consultations, said a spokesperson with the ministry in response to a relevant query, noting that China's attitude and sincerity in seeking a solution through dialogue and consultation has not changed.

China hopes that the EU will arrange the visit as soon as possible and push forward the consultations with a constructive attitude in order to reach an appropriate solution at an early date, the spokesperson said.

Technical teams from the two sides have conducted eight rounds of intensive negotiations since Sept. 20 in Brussels, but major differences still remain, the spokesperson said.

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and European Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis held talks on Sept. 19, during which they agreed to push forward negotiations on a price commitment agreement and fully commit to achieving a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue and consultations.

During the latest rounds of negotiations, China has fully considered the demands and opinions of both Chinese and European industries, and repeatedly proposed pragmatic and constructive solutions to address the EU's concerns, demonstrating utmost sincerity and flexibility, the spokesperson said. "However, it is regrettable that the EU has failed to actively respond to the core concerns of both Chinese and European industries."

Commenting on recent reports of the EU holding separate price commitment talks with certain companies, the spokesperson warned that such actions could "undermine the foundation of the negotiations and mutual trust."

Chinese enterprises, including EU-invested companies in China, have authorized the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products to propose a price commitment plan that represents the overall position of the industry. "This is the basis of the China-EU negotiations," the spokesperson said.

