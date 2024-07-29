Home>>
Trending in China | Wooden arch bridges
(People's Daily App) 16:05, July 29, 2024
Wooden arch bridges are a prominent feature in China's eastern coastal provinces, particularly Fujian and Zhejiang. These traditional bridges showcase a blend of time-honored designs, traditional tools, and carpentry methods. Key techniques such as "beam-weaving" and joinery, along with a deep understanding of structural mechanics and environmental factors, are central to their construction. In 2009, UNESCO included the Chinese wooden arch bridge building on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.
