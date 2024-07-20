Team deployed to aid rescue after highway bridge collapse in northwest China

Xinhua) 14:21, July 20, 2024

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- A team has been dispatched to northwest China's Shaanxi Province to guide rescue efforts following the partial collapse of a highway bridge on Friday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The China National Comprehensive Fire and Rescue Team has sent 736 people, 76 vehicles, 18 boats and 32 drones to carry out rescue efforts.

Eleven people were confirmed dead as of Saturday morning following the partial collapse of the highway bridge.

The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Friday due to a sudden downpour and flash floods.

By 10 a.m. on Saturday, rescue teams had recovered five vehicles that had fallen into the river.

