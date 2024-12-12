New cross-sea passage opens to traffic in China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:39, December 12, 2024

A drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province. The Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage, linking Guangdong's Zhuhai City and Jiangmen City, was officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. This passage, spanning a total length of approximately 31 kilometers with a 14-km section above the sea, encompasses two main bridges, namely the Huangmaohai Bridge and the Gaolan Port Bridge. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province.

A drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a section of the Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage in south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows vehicles running on the Huangmaohai Bridge in south China's Guangdong Province.

