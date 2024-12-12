New cross-sea passage opens to traffic in China's Guangdong
A drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province. The Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage, linking Guangdong's Zhuhai City and Jiangmen City, was officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. This passage, spanning a total length of approximately 31 kilometers with a 14-km section above the sea, encompasses two main bridges, namely the Huangmaohai Bridge and the Gaolan Port Bridge. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province. The Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage, linking Guangdong's Zhuhai City and Jiangmen City, was officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. This passage, spanning a total length of approximately 31 kilometers with a 14-km section above the sea, encompasses two main bridges, namely the Huangmaohai Bridge and the Gaolan Port Bridge. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a section of the Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage in south China's Guangdong Province. The Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage, linking Guangdong's Zhuhai City and Jiangmen City, was officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. This passage, spanning a total length of approximately 31 kilometers with a 14-km section above the sea, encompasses two main bridges, namely the Huangmaohai Bridge and the Gaolan Port Bridge. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province. The Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage, linking Guangdong's Zhuhai City and Jiangmen City, was officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. This passage, spanning a total length of approximately 31 kilometers with a 14-km section above the sea, encompasses two main bridges, namely the Huangmaohai Bridge and the Gaolan Port Bridge. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province. The Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage, linking Guangdong's Zhuhai City and Jiangmen City, was officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. This passage, spanning a total length of approximately 31 kilometers with a 14-km section above the sea, encompasses two main bridges, namely the Huangmaohai Bridge and the Gaolan Port Bridge. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province. The Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage, linking Guangdong's Zhuhai City and Jiangmen City, was officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. This passage, spanning a total length of approximately 31 kilometers with a 14-km section above the sea, encompasses two main bridges, namely the Huangmaohai Bridge and the Gaolan Port Bridge. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows vehicles running on the Huangmaohai Bridge in south China's Guangdong Province. The Huangmaohai Cross-Sea Passage, linking Guangdong's Zhuhai City and Jiangmen City, was officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. This passage, spanning a total length of approximately 31 kilometers with a 14-km section above the sea, encompasses two main bridges, namely the Huangmaohai Bridge and the Gaolan Port Bridge. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
