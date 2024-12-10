Winter transportation bustling along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal
Transportation thrives along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal during winter in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Meng Delong)
Since the onset of winter, the Yangzhou section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in east China's Jiangsu Province has been bustling with activity. Ships carrying coal, steel, construction materials, and other goods travel orderly along the waterways, creating a lively and dynamic scene.
Transportation thrives along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal during winter in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Meng Delong)
Transportation thrives along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal during winter in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Meng Delong)
Transportation thrives along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal during winter in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Meng Delong)
Transportation thrives along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal during winter in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Meng Delong)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
Photos
Related Stories
- Ancient Chinese canal drives tourism boom in S China's Guangxi
- Ancient Zhengguo Canal, a World Heritage marvel in NW China's Shaanxi
- Pinglu Canal under construction in S China
- Museum of Grand Canal culture to open in Beijing
- Scenery of Zaozhuang section of Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Shandong
- All dried-out sections of ancient Chinese canal refilled with water
- Ancient Grand Canal boosts modern business
- S China's Pinglu Canal starts construction
- Construction of S China's Pinglu Canal project kicks off
- Senior Chinese official stresses canal protection
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.