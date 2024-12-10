We Are China

Winter transportation bustling along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal

People's Daily Online) 16:24, December 10, 2024

Transportation thrives along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal during winter in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Meng Delong)

Since the onset of winter, the Yangzhou section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in east China's Jiangsu Province has been bustling with activity. Ships carrying coal, steel, construction materials, and other goods travel orderly along the waterways, creating a lively and dynamic scene.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

