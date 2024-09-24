Home>>
Ancient Zhengguo Canal, a World Heritage marvel in NW China's Shaanxi
(People's Daily Online) 09:33, September 24, 2024
|Aerial photo shows the site of the Zhengguo Canal in Jingyang county, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)
The Zhengguo Canal, stretching over 150 kilometers along the northern bank of the Jinghe River in Jingyang county, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, was designated as one of the world's Heritage Irrigation Structures in 2016. Constructed in 246 B.C., this ancient waterway not only demonstrates the engineering prowess of early Chinese civilization but also stands as a testament to the nation's rich cultural heritage.
Photos
