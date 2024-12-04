View of Xinghu Scenic Area in China's Guangdong
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Qixingyan scenic spot of the Xinghu Scenic Area in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province.
Xinghu is a national 5A-level scenic area, noted for its natural scenery, rich cliff inscriptions since the Tang Dynasty (618-907), and a variety of rare plants and animals. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Visitors watch flamingos at a wetland park of the Xinghu Scenic Area in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2024.
Flamingos are seen at a wetland park of the Xinghu Scenic Area in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2024.
People visit a cave at the Qixingyan scenic spot of the Xinghu Scenic Area in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2024.
A red-crowned crane is seen at a wetland park of the Xinghu Scenic Area in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2024.
People view cliff inscriptions at the Qixingyan scenic spot of the Xinghu Scenic Area in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2024.
