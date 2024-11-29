Team Guangdong showcases acrobatic moves on bamboo poles

(People's Daily App) 14:16, November 29, 2024

Acrobats from Team Guangdong pulled off jaw-dropping stunts on bamboo poles during a demonstration event at China's ongoing 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities in Sanya, Hainan Province, on November 14. With extremely precise control of their movements and by leveraging the elasticity of the bamboo poles, the performers were able to land on the poles safely after doing multiple somersaults.

