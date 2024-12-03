Quick-thinking veteran saves elderly woman in South China market

(People's Daily App) 16:41, December 03, 2024

An act of swift heroism has drawn public admiration. In a bustling market in Shaoguan, Guangdong Province, an elderly woman suddenly fell backward, risking serious injury. That is the moment the owner of a nearby rice shop and ex-soldier surnamed Deng rushed to her aid and cradled her head from striking the ground. A few days later, the woman's family visited Deng's shop, offering him money in gratitude. Deng graciously declined, saying, "This is simply what a retired soldier should do." Deng's selfless action reflects his years of service and dedication. During his time in the military, he earned a third-class merit award and was known for his many good deeds. His heroism serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding traditional values of kindness and compassion.

(Compiled by Di Chenjing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)