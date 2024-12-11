Huangmao Sea Channel Bridge, western extension of GBA's Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, to open to traffic on Dec 11

Global Times) 08:20, December 11, 2024

This photo taken on December 7, 2024, shows a view of the Huangmao Sea Channel Bridge in South China's Guangdong Province. The bridge is scheduled to open to traffic on December 11. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Huangmao Sea Channel Bridge in South China's Guangdong Province, a pivotal infrastructure project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), is scheduled to open to traffic on Wednesday, Guangdong Fabu, the official social media account of Guangdong Province, announced on Tuesday.

Once operational, the travel time from Zhuhai to Jiangmen, both in South China's Guangdong Province, will be reduced to 30 minutes, enhancing the transportation network across the GBA as the Huangmao Sea Channel Bridge is the western extension of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

The Huangmao Sea Channel Bridge is also the first cross-sea channel project to commence construction following the release of the Outline Development Plan for the GBA, the Global Times learned from China Railway Construction Corporation, which participated in the construction of the project.

The project spans approximately 31 kilometers and is designed to meet the standards of a dual-directional, six-lane expressway, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

The bridge will further change the current situation of limited transportation options between the coastal areas of western Guangdong and the core regions of the GBA, contributing to the early establishment of a world-class transportation hub in the region.

Construction on the project began in June 2020. The project features two main bridges, as well as two tunnels, four interchanges, and one service area. It is designed to have a lifespan of 100 years, CCTV reported.

There will be no toll fees for the public during the initial phase of the opening, with detailed fee structures to be announced later, according to CCTV.

The construction of the project involved smart equipment and advanced construction methods. A smart beam yard has been established, integrating technologies such as the Internet of Things, Building Information Modeling, and other information technologies. This setup allows real-time uploading of construction parameters enabling intelligent management.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)