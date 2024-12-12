Farmers harvest oranges in C China's Hubei
Farmers harvest oranges and prepare them for shipment in Zigui county, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Zheng Kun)
Orange farmers in Wangjiaqiao village, Shuitianba township, Zigui county, Yichang city, central China's Hubei Province, were busy picking, transporting, and loading oranges for shipment to other regions across the country on Dec. 6, 2024.
Located in the Three Gorges Reservoir area, the county has leveraged its unique gorge climate to develop a thriving navel orange industry. This has created a year-round supply of fresh oranges, making "Zigui Navel Oranges" a nationally recognized agricultural product with a geographical indication (GI).
Farmers harvest oranges and prepare them for shipment in Zigui county, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Zheng Kun)
Farmers harvest oranges and prepare them for shipment in Zigui county, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Zheng Kun)
Farmers harvest oranges and prepare them for shipment in Zigui county, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Zheng Kun)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
