Mountains, waters, and forests take on their winter hues in E China's Jiangsu

An aerial photo shows Jinshan Hill Park in Zhenjiang city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Yu Le)

Golden ginkgo leaves glow in the frost, while red maples and metasequoia trees add vibrant splashes of color. In early winter, scenic spots such as Jinshan Hill Park, Jiaoshan Mountain, and the Nanshan Tourist Area in Zhenjiang city, east China's Jiangsu Province, have quietly transformed, as if nature has overturned a painter's palette. The striking winter landscapes add a unique charm to the city's mountains, waters, and urban forests.

Early winter scenery transforms Jiaoshan Mountain into a picturesque landscape. (Photo/Mo Yupin)

Jinshan Temple offers scenic and serene views in early winter. (Photo/Lu Jianhua)

Metasequoia trees at the Jiaoshan Scenic Spot reach their prime viewing season. (Photo/Mo Yupin)

This photo shows Nanshan Mountain in Zhenjiang city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Chen Jiang)

An aerial view captures the vibrant urban landscape of Zhenjiang city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Yu Le)

Jiaoshan Scenic Spot, situated in the Yangtze River, resembles a floating jade. (Photo/Zhang Aimin)

Layers of autumn colors surround Pearl Lake in the Nanshan Scenic Spot, Zhenjiang city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Chen Jiang)

