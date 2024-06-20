In pics: Beautiful scenery of Wanlyu Lake in S China's Guangdong
Photo taken on June 19, 2024, shows a view of Wanlyu Lake, located in Dongyuan county, Heyuan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhangkaiwei)
Wanlyu Lake, also known as Xinfengjiang Reservoir, is the largest artificial lake in southern China. It is located in Dongyuan county, Heyuan city, Guangdong Province. Built in 1958, the lake covers a water area of 370 square kilometers and has a water storage capacity of about 13.9 billion cubic meters. The lake earned its name, meaning "evergreen," from the surrounding environment and from the water which remains clear all year.
Photo taken on June 19, 2024, shows a view of Wanlyu Lake, located in Dongyuan county, Heyuan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhangkaiwei)
Photo taken on June 19, 2024, shows a view of Wanlyu Lake, located in Dongyuan county, Heyuan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhangkaiwei)
Photo taken on June 19, 2024, shows a view of Wanlyu Lake, located in Dongyuan county, Heyuan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhangkaiwei)
Photo taken on June 19, 2024, shows a view of Wanlyu Lake, located in Dongyuan county, Heyuan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhangkaiwei)
Photo taken on June 19, 2024, shows a tourist playing a musical instrument at Wanlyu Lake scenic area, located in Dongyuan county, Heyuan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhangkaiwei)
Photo taken on June 19, 2024, shows the view of Wanlyu Lake, located in Dongyuan county, Heyuan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhangkaiwei)
