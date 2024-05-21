We Are China

China's largest freshwater lake sees water level increasing

Ecns.cn) 11:13, May 21, 2024

The historic site of Luoxingdun Island is submerged in Poyang Lake of Lushan City, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Dongsheng)

The water level of Poyang Lake, China's biggest freshwater lake, entered flood season in April.

