Home>>
Ice and water at Baisha Lake in Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 16:09, March 12, 2024
In March in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the breath of spring has quietly come to the Pamir Plateau. Chunks of crushed ice of different sizes float on Baisha Lake, where the ice and water are clear and exhibit beautiful colors.
(Video Source: CCTV; Produced by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- German media refute Western countries' lies about so-called "forced labor" in Xinjiang
- So-called forced labor in Xinjiang is "sheer nonsense": NPC deputies
- Swan Lake: Whooper swans prepare for migration
- Proposal urges expansion of market for Xinjiang cotton
- NPC deputies from Xinjiang call for continuous opening-up despite challenges, refute West's slander
- Xinjiang's progress in the eyes of national legislators, political advisors
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.