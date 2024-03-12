Ice and water at Baisha Lake in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 16:09, March 12, 2024

In March in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the breath of spring has quietly come to the Pamir Plateau. Chunks of crushed ice of different sizes float on Baisha Lake, where the ice and water are clear and exhibit beautiful colors.

(Video Source: CCTV; Produced by Wang Ruofan)

