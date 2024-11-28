Home>>
Trending in China | Tianchi Lake
(People's Daily App) 10:23, November 28, 2024
Discover the breathtaking beauty of Tianchi Lake atop Changbai Mountain in Northeast China's Jilin Province. This stunning crater lake, nestled in a volcanic cone, is a true marvel of nature, reflecting the sky's purity and tranquil charm. In winter, the lake transforms into an enchanting winter wonderland, beckoning visitors to experience the splendor and serenity of a frozen paradise.
(Video source: Kuaishou; text compiled by Zhang Yixuan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Thousands of migratory birds rest in wetlands of Lake Gascule in NW China’s Qinghai
- East China's Zhusi Lake displays mirror-like scenery
- Scenery of Minghu Lake National Wetland Park in SW China
- Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in China's Xizang
- Conservation efforts help rare fish flourish in China's largest lake
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.