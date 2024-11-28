Trending in China | Tianchi Lake

(People's Daily App) 10:23, November 28, 2024

Discover the breathtaking beauty of Tianchi Lake atop Changbai Mountain in Northeast China's Jilin Province. This stunning crater lake, nestled in a volcanic cone, is a true marvel of nature, reflecting the sky's purity and tranquil charm. In winter, the lake transforms into an enchanting winter wonderland, beckoning visitors to experience the splendor and serenity of a frozen paradise.

(Video source: Kuaishou; text compiled by Zhang Yixuan)

