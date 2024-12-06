Tianchi Lake in NW China's Xinjiang offers ink-painting-like winter scenery

People's Daily Online) 16:03, December 06, 2024

This photo shows the Tianchi Lake Scenic Area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

In early winter, the shores of Tianchi Lake in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, are adorned with snow-clad spruce trees and tranquil waters.

Boats leave ripple trails on the mirror-like lake, while the sunset casts a golden glow over the forest and snow-capped mountains, shrouded in mist, resembling a celestial paradise. The pathways at the Qianlong Pool lead to secluded beauty, while the towering peaks of Maya Mountain and Denggan Mountain rise majestically, enhancing the breathtaking winter landscape.

Tianchi Lake, a symbol of Xinjiang's beauty, is a national 5A-level scenic area.

This photo shows the Tianchi Lake Scenic Area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

This photo shows the Tianchi Lake Scenic Area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/He Long)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)