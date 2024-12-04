Home>>
Redwood trees light up Erhai Lake with vibrant hues in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 15:39, December 04, 2024
Accompanied by gentle waves, the dawn of early winter has brought a fresh "new look" to the redwoods along the shores of Erhai Lake. On Nov. 24, in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, the vibrant redwood forests, combined with the blue sky, white clouds, and verdant distant mountains, create a stunning oil painting-like scene.
The redwoods in Dali enter their prime viewing season. (Photo/Hu Juntong)
The redwood trees turn red along the shores of Erhai Lake. (Photo/Hu Juntong)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)
