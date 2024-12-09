Giant snowman heralds Harbin's winter tourism season

(People's Daily App) 13:24, December 09, 2024

The face carving of a giant snowman was completed for the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Saturday. As soon as the entire giant snowman is revealed, it will undoubtedly become one of the icy city's prime winter landmarks.

(Video source: Harbin Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)