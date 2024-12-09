5th ice collecting festival kicks off in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 10:13, December 09, 2024

Tourists taste dumplings fresh from the pot during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Foreign tourists taste snacks during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist poses with fish skin ornaments during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Ice collecting crew walk to collect ice during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists taste dumplings fresh from the pot during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Ice collecting crew transport an ice cube during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Ice collecting crew transport an ice cube during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member shows frozen fish during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Ice collecting crew perform during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists taste food during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member stews fish during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists try to make an ice sculpture during an ice collecting festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2024. Marking the beginning of Harbin's ice collecting season, the fifth ice collecting festival kicked off here by the Songhua River on Saturday, attracting lots of people with ice collecting ceremony and performances. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

