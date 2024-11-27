26th Harbin Ice-Snow World to begin construction

A machine removes ice cubes ahead of the construction of the 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. (China News Service/Yu Kun)

This year, the park will highlight the upcoming Asian Winter Games, a sports event scheduled for February 2025 in Heilongjiang Province.

Covering an area of 1 million square meters and consuming ice and snow over 300,000 cubic meters, this year's edition of Harbin Ice and Snow World will be the largest ever in history.

