Harbin rises as hub for global tourists amid summer tourism boom

September 03, 2024

The live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" is staged at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

HARBIN, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- After feeding Siberian tigers from up close on a safari bus, Alistair, a British tourist, ran after his two daughters who wandered off to another spot, where people can see breeders taking care of fluffy tiger cubs in the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

"We are having a great time here. The weather is cool and there are lots of delicious food," said Alistair, adding that he would recommend the park to his friends in the U.K.

He said he had visited China before, but this time he came with his family to visit multiple attractions in Heilongjiang and north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, as China's visa-free policy has made it easier for foreign travelers to enter the country.

Last winter, Harbin's ice and snow attractions ignited Chinese social media, attracting tourists from both home and abroad to the "ice city."

This summer, with China's 144-hour visa-free transit policy, the city has witnessed an influx of foreign tourists, making it another popular destination for "China Travel" goers.

In addition to natural sightseeing and local delicacies, overseas travelers in Harbin also favor cultural experiences.

On a street along the century-old Chinese Baroque Historic and Cultural Block, it is easy to see many Chinese and foreign tourists marveling at the historical buildings with intricately carved door lintels and window frames.

Meanwhile, at a restaurant featuring historical Chinese culture, Jack Forsdike from the U.K. was a sight to see as he adorned a white Hanfu robe and a black silk hat, immersing himself in ancient Chinese court banquets, etiquette and entertainment.

Jack said he enjoys watching Chinese TV dramas, and it is like warping into the scenes of those historical dramas or traveling back to ancient China, which is incredible.

Beyond winning the favor of overseas tourists, the spillover effect of "China Travel" in Harbin is already evident.

Wang Hongxin, head of the city's culture and tourism bureau, said that the local government is further expanding its summer tourism industry chain with the rise of international tourists, turning its unique cultural and tourism resources into national and international landmarks.

At the same time, tourists from across China and even local residents are rediscovering the city following social media rave reviews of foreigners, tapping into a variety of new travel experiences.

To meet the needs of domestic and international tourists, the China-Harbin International Beer Festival ran from July 6 to Sept. 1, attracting over 30 beer brands from more than 10 countries and regions such as Russia, Germany and the United States, showcasing different regional cultures and customs, said an official with the beer festival.

"The scale of this year's beer festival is much larger than before, and I saw stalls selling skewers, desserts and cultural products flocked by many foreigners," said a Harbin resident surnamed Lin at the China-Harbin International Beer Festival.

For Yan Xuanming, a young visitor from Taiwan, the ship museum at Harbin Engineering University impressed him the most during his tour of Harbin. He said he was fascinated by a large industrial equipment displayed at the museum, a tool used during the construction of super projects like the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

"Before coming to Harbin, my friends and I went to Qiqihar to see the spectacular release of the red-crowned cranes. Next, I want to visit the magnificent Songhua River Railway Bridge," Yan said, adding that he and some 20 tourists from Taiwan will later visit Yichun, a city in Heilongjiang known for its vast forests.

According to data from Trip.com, a Chinese travel service provider, as of Aug. 25, the number of summer inbound travel orders to Harbin had soared by 78 percent year-on-year, while domestic flight orders and domestic hotel orders increased by 14 and 35 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Popular scenic spots include the Songhua River sightseeing cableway, Siberian Tiger Park, Harbin Ice and Snow World, Harbin Polarland and Volga Manor, a Russian-styled theme park.

Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, said the booming international tourism marked by the buzzword "China Travel" reflects the growing will of foreign tourists to understand and appreciate China, which injects vitality into the tourism industry and regional economic development.

Harbin is formulating a development plan to establish a national hub for foreign cultural exchanges, strengthening service capabilities and promoting high-quality development of inbound tourism to the city and neighboring regions, said an official with the local government.

