Aerial view of Harbin, China's "Ice City"

Xinhua) 09:53, August 27, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Harbin Grand Theatre in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows a view of the Harbin sub-area of Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2024 shows people visiting the China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Shenzhen-Harbin industrial park in Harbin New Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows tourists having fun in front of a giant snowman near the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2024 shows a night view of the sub-area of Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2024 shows people enjoying themselves along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows tourists watching a parade of penguins at the Harbin Polarpark in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows people visiting a historical and cultural block in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2024 shows contestants working on snow sculptures during the international snow sculpture competition at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows a view of the Harbin sub-area of Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows vehicles running on the Songhua River bridge while a ship passes underneath, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a speedboat sailing at Sun Island scenic spot in the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

