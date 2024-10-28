Souvenirs for 9th Asian Winter Games on sales to mark 100-day countdown in Harbin
People visit an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
The 9th Asian Winter Games is scheduled to be held from Feb. 7 to 14, 2025 in Harbin.
A woman shops at an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
A customer takes a photo of a souvenir at an official store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
A man poses for a photo at an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
