Souvenirs for 9th Asian Winter Games on sales to mark 100-day countdown in Harbin

Ecns.cn) 13:32, October 28, 2024

People visit an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

The 9th Asian Winter Games is scheduled to be held from Feb. 7 to 14, 2025 in Harbin.

A woman shops at an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

A customer takes a photo of a souvenir at an official store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

A man poses for a photo at an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

