Penguins parade held in Harbin

Xinhua) 09:32, November 27, 2024

Tourists watch a parade of penguins in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Ten penguins of the Harbin Polarpark were taken out for a parade in the city on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists watch a parade of penguins in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Ten penguins of the Harbin Polarpark were taken out for a parade in the city on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists watching a parade of penguins in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Ten penguins of the Harbin Polarpark were taken out for a parade in the city on Tuesday. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

Penguins take part in a parade in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Ten penguins of the Harbin Polarpark were taken out for a parade in the city on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Penguins take part in a parade in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Ten penguins of the Harbin Polarpark were taken out for a parade in the city on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A penguin interacts with a tourist in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Ten penguins of the Harbin Polarpark were taken out for a parade in the city on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)