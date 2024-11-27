Penguins parade held in Harbin
Tourists watch a parade of penguins in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Ten penguins of the Harbin Polarpark were taken out for a parade in the city on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Penguins take part in a parade in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Ten penguins of the Harbin Polarpark were taken out for a parade in the city on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A penguin interacts with a tourist in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Ten penguins of the Harbin Polarpark were taken out for a parade in the city on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
