China allocates funds to ensure warm winter for disaster-affected people

Xinhua) 11:23, December 07, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have earmarked 5.27 billion yuan (about 733.5 million U.S. dollars) to support efforts aimed at ensuring that disaster-affected people remain warm this winter, the finance ministry said Friday.

The fund, jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, is designated to support local governments in helping people affected by natural disasters during the winter and spring seasons -- with focus on providing comfortable living conditions.

Local governments are required to strengthen supervision of relief funds and ensure that financial support is distributed in a timely manner in accordance with policies and regulations.

The National Climate Center forecasts that this winter, which runs from December 2024 to February 2025, temperatures in most parts of the country will be close to or higher than the average of previous years, but while also noting that extreme temperature drops may occur in December.

