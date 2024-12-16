International cyclists race through Shenzhen in 2024 XDS Cup

People's Daily Online) 13:09, December 16, 2024

The 2024 "XDS Cup" Tour of Shenzhen·Guangming kicked off in Guangming Science City on Dec. 15, drawing nearly 500 cyclists from around the world, including Belarus, Malaysia, Mongolia and Thailand. Competitors raced in three categories: professional, elite and citizen.

Hu Haijie of the Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team claimed the championship in the professional group. Omer Goldstein and Dzianis Marchuk, both from the Shenzhen Kung Cycling Team, finished second and third, respectively. Hu also secured three honor jerseys: white for best young rider, green for sprint points leader and yellow for overall individual champion.

In the elite group, Xiao Shixin from the Xidesheng China Team took first place, followed by Wang Rentao (Xidesheng Sichuan Team) and Zeng Antao (Hung Chen 2y3). Ma Zequan of the Bross-GRC Team won the citizen group, with Xu Hang and Chen Yilong from the Suibianwanwan Team rounding out the podium.

The city circuit race featured varying lap counts for each category. Cyclists raced past modern landmarks, including the Science Park and Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum (New Hall), traversing the technology-rich Science Avenue and Guanghui Avenue before reaching the finish line.

As a growing international road cycling event, the 2024 "XDS Cup" Tour of Shenzhen·Guangming highlighted Guangming district's efforts to blend its local industries with sports. Launched in 2023, the race has quickly become one of Shenzhen's "Top 10 High-level Sports Events."

Event sponsor Shenzhen Xidesheng recently partnered with the Astana Team to build a world-class cycling program. The deal marks China's entry into elite UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) events, including the Tour de France, showcasing Chinese enterprises' global competitiveness. The collaboration opens doors for Chinese cyclists to compete internationally, strengthening Shenzhen's position in the international cycling industry.

Guangming Science City, known for science, ecology and culture, features urban amenities like Hongqiao Park, Science Park and Dadingling Greenway. The district has hosted major events such as the China Mountain Bike League and the "Guangming Cup" Cross-Strait and Hong Kong-Macao Bicycle Riding Race.

