How children's bikes cross the globe

(People's Daily App) 14:33, January 24, 2024

Pingxiang county in Hebei Province is home to China's largest cluster of children's bikes. Around 40 percent of the world's children's bikes are produced in Pingxiang, an industry that has brought the county unprecedented prosperity. How are bikes made in Pingxiang? Why are they so popular around the world? Let's follow Reymond, a cycling enthusiast from the Philippines, as he visits Pingxiang to find out the answers and more.

(Video source: Great Wall New Media)

