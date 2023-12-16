Chinese bicycle brand introduces a number of electric models

Xinhua) 10:00, December 16, 2023

A worker assembles a bicycle at a factory of Flying Pigeon in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 13, 2023. Flying Pigeon, an iconic Chinese bicycle brand based in Tianjin, facilitated generations of Chinese people's daily travel, with more than 300 million classic models of total output. Now, it has initiated a transformation by introducing a number of electric models. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A man visits a cultural museum of Flying Pigeon in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 13, 2023.

A visitor tries a bicycle at a cultural museum of Flying Pigeon in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 13, 2023.

This photo shows a bicycle using cloisonne technique in wheels displayed at a cultural museum of Flying Pigeon in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 13, 2023.

A worker assembles a bicycle at a factory of Flying Pigeon in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 13, 2023.

A worker arranges electric bicycles at a factory of Flying Pigeon in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 13, 2023.

A worker arranges bicycle components at a factory of Flying Pigeon in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 13, 2023.

People visit the DIY area at a cultural museum of Flying Pigeon in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 13, 2023.

People visit the booth of Flying Pigeon during the 21st China North International Bicycle &E-bike Exhibition in Tianjin, north China, March 30, 2023.

Visitors look at bicycles at a cultural museum of Flying Pigeon in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 13, 2023.

