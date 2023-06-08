Tsinghua University's free bike repair team wins hearts

A volunteer bike repair team at the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, has made waves by repairing over 10,000 bikes for teachers and students free of charge, winning widespread praise from beneficiaries and netizens alike.

Members of the volunteer bike repair team at Tsinghua University pose for a group photo.

Named Tiema Yizhan, which translates to "Iron Horse Courier Station," the team was founded in November 2021 by the Tsinghua University cycling club in collaboration with the university's organization for part-time student employment.

The team now boasts more than 40 students from various disciplines across the university, including science, engineering and the liberal arts.

The team is skilled at repairing a diverse array of bike components, including inner and outer tires, brakes, speed chains, cranksets, flywheel axles, handlebars, baskets, saddles, pedals, kickstands, and splash guards.

The university has dedicated a workspace for the bike repair team and has provided financial support for essential supplies, ensuring minor repairs remain free.

Students and teachers needing major parts, such as tires, replaced with new ones at the bike repair stall are not required to pay for the service. Instead, they can register the relevant information with the volunteer team and purchase the same components for other customers.

Since some team members graduate each year, the team continually recruits and trains new members in bike repair techniques, making sure they maintain a high standard of service.

To gauge their service quality, the bike repair team collected feedback through a questionnaire. The results showed that about 96 percent of their clients were "very satisfied" with the service they received.

The volunteer service has received heartfelt expressions of gratitude both online and offline from many teachers and students who have benefited from their service, drawing considerable attention and praise for the team on the internet.

"This is my favorite public-interest activity," said an internet user.

Photos by Yang Min, Zhang Xiaoyu, Liu Ziming, Li Dewei

