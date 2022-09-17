China bike-sharing boosts green goals
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's popular bike-sharing is helping achieve the country's green goals as the pedaling activity contributes to carbon reduction.
Over the past year, users of shared bicycles and e-bikes via internet platform Meituan have saved 436,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide by cycling, the company said in a report released ahead of World Cycling Day.
Some 500 users' cycling helped cut over one tonne of carbon dioxide each, equivalent to a total cycling mileage of some 20,000 km per person, the report said.
The report said cycling is getting increasingly trendy across the country. In Beijing, Meituan shared bike users completed a total cycling mileage of 850 million km, helping cut 41,100 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
In 2021, China's output of bicycles reached 76.397 million units, up 1.5 percent year on year. E-bicycle production totaled 45.511 million units, climbing 10.3 percent compared with 2020, according to the China Bicycle Association.
