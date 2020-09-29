Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
"Made-in-Shanghai" bikes can be ridden while cyclists lie down

(People's Daily Online)    16:14, September 29, 2020

A new type of bike that can be ridden while cyclists lie down has recently gone viral on the Internet.

(Video grab from Chinanews.com)

Unlike traditional bicycles, this new type of bike can be ridden while cyclists lie down, with the biggest advantage being "comfort," said Zhou Yanggang, the manufacturer , adding that cyclists will not have a backache during a long journey.

“Our bicycles are mainly sold in the United States; the United States is the largest market. They are also sold in Europe and Australia; the Netherlands and France are the most important markets in Europe,” Zhao said, adding “There are plans for the bicycles to hit the Chinese market this year, ranging in price from 3,000 to 28,000 yuan ($440 to $4,105).”

Currently the annual sales volume for the bikes is about 3,000 units. 

